What Is Going on with Cemtrex Stock, And Should You Chase the Rally?

Cemtrex (CETX) stock as much as tripled on Dec. 8, leaving many investors puzzled.

CETX is a security, industrial services, and smart-tech solutions firm that executed three reverse stock splits in little over a year just to remain listed on the Nasdaq Exchange.

Despite the massive surge on Monday, Cemtrex stock is trading only at a fraction of its price at the start of 2025.

Why Did CETX Stock Skyrocket on Monday?

CETX stock soared today primarily on renewed retail interest and optimism around the company’s aerospace pivot.

In late November, Cemtrex announced a definitive agreement to acquire Invocon, a systems engineering specialist with over four decades of experience in aerospace and defense applications.

The said transaction expands its revenue streams and positions CETX to capitalize on high-margin defense and aerospace contracts.

That said, investors should note that Cemtrex stock remains decisively below its long-term moving averages (100-day and 200-day), indicating the broader bearish momentum remains intact.

Is It Worth Buying CETX Shares Today?

Despite recent optimism, investors are recommended against chasing the rally in CETX shares as it appears rather disconnected from the company’s fundamentals.

Cemtrex has lost nearly 90% of its value over the past year, signaling structural issues that may not be fully resolved with a single acquisition.

Moreover, the Brooklyn-headquartered firm continues to lose money at a fast clip, reinforcing that its explosive move on Monday was more sentiment-driven than fundamentals-backed.

What’s also worth mentioning is that CETX was penny stock prior to today’s rally, which makes it vulnerable to meme-like volatility.

Taken together, these risks suggest the company’s current valuation is overly stretched and unlikely to sustain in the long run.

Cemtrex Doesn’t Receive Coverage From Wall Street

Investors must practice caution in playing Cemtrex shares at current levels also because they don’t currently receive coverage from Wall Street analysts.

This means there’s little professional research or institutional oversight to guide valuations, leaving retail sentiment and speculative trading as primary drivers of the CETX stock.