Is Dollar General Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

With a market cap of $29.1 billion, Dollar General Corporation (DG) is a major U.S. discount retailer offering a wide range of consumable, seasonal, home, and apparel products across the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern regions of the country. Its consumables portfolio spans household essentials, packaged foods, perishables, snacks, over-the-counter medicines, personal care items, pet supplies, and tobacco products. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Dollar General fits this criterion perfectly. Headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, the company also sells seasonal merchandise, home goods, and clothing for all ages, including accessories and everyday basics.

The discount retailer's stock has pulled back 2.2% from its 52-week high of $135.08. Shares of Dollar General have soared 21.5% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Nasdaq Composite's ($NASX) 8.7% gain over the same time frame.

Longer term, DG stock has climbed 74.2% on a YTD basis, exceeding NASX’s 22.1% increase. Moreover, shares of Dollar General have surged 61.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to  NASX's 19.7% return over the same time frame.

DG stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since April.

Dollar General shares jumped over 14% on Dec. 4 after the company delivered stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 EPS of $1.28 and net sales of $10.65 billion. Investors also reacted positively to the company’s 31.5% increase in operating profit, 43.8% increase in net income, and stronger margins driven by higher inventory markups and lower shrink. Confidence was further boosted by Dollar General raising full-year EPS guidance to $6.30 - $6.50 and lifting expectations for both net sales and same-store sales growth.

In comparison, rival Walmart Inc. (WMT) has lagged behind DG stock. WMT stock has increased 27.4% on a YTD basis and 20.3% over the past 52 weeks. 

Despite DG’s strong performance over the past year, analysts are cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 29 analysts covering the stock, and as of writing, it is trading above the mean price target of $123.82.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

