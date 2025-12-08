How Is Vici Properties' Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

New York-based VICI Properties Inc. ( VICI ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns high-value experiential real estate, primarily casinos, hospitality, entertainment, and leisure properties. It is valued at a market cap of $29.6 billion .

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and VICI fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - diversified industry. With strong tenant credit profiles, inflation-linked rent escalators, and strategic acquisitions in hospitality and experiential real estate, the company has positioned itself as a dominant landlord in the gaming and leisure space.

This experiential REIT has dipped 18.5% below its 52-week high of $34.03 , reached on Mar. 10. Shares of VICI have declined 17.5% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLRE ) 2.8% drop during the same time frame.

In the longer term, VICI has fallen 12.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLRE’s 6.5% downtick over the same time frame. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of VICI are down 5.1%, compared to XLRE’s marginal return.

To confirm its bearish trend, VICI has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October and has remained below its 50-day moving average since mid-September, with minor fluctuations.

On Oct. 30, VICI delivered impressive Q3 results, and its shares surged 1.6% in the following trading session. The company’s topline grew 4.4% year-over-year to $1 billion; meanwhile, its AFFO per share increased by 5.3% to $0.60. This solid performance supported the company’s eighth consecutive annual dividend increase. VICI also raised its fiscal 2025 AFFO per share guidance to a range of $2.36 to $2.37, reinforcing confidence in its continued growth.

VICI has also considerably lagged behind its rival, EPR Properties ( EPR ), which gained 14.8% over the past 52 weeks and 16.6% on a YTD basis.