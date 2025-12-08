Extra Space Storage Stock: Is EXR Underperforming the Real Estate Sector?

With a market cap of $27.5 billion , Extra Space Storage Inc. ( EXR ) is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2025, it owned and/or operated 4,238 self-storage stores across 43 states and Washington, D.C., totaling approximately 2.9 million units and 326.9 million square feet of rentable space.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Extra Space Storage fits this criterion perfectly. Operating under the Extra Space brand, the company is the largest self-storage operator in the United States, offering secure and conveniently located storage solutions for individuals and businesses.

Shares of the Salt Lake City, Utah-based company have declined 21.7% from its 52-week high of $165.54 . Over the past three months, its shares have decreased over 12% , underperforming the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLRE ) 2.8% drop during the same period.

Longer term, EXR stock is down 13.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLRE's marginal gain. Moreover, shares of the self-storage facility REIT have dipped 20.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLRE's 6.5% decline over the same time frame.

The stock has been in a bearish trend, consistently trading below its 200-day moving average since last year.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 core FFO of $2.08 on Oct. 29, shares of EXR fell 4.9% the next day because the company missed revenue expectations , generating $858.5 million in the quarter. Investors were also weighed down by the 14.3% year-over-year drop in net income to $0.78 per diluted share, driven by a substantial $105.1 million loss tied to assets held for sale and sold.

In comparison, rival Lineage, Inc. ( LINE ) has performed weaker than EXR stock. LINE stock has dipped 39.7% YTD and 43.8% over the past 52 weeks.