Is Rockwell Automation Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

Rockwell Automation Inc sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Rockwell Automation Inc sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the Americas, EMEA, and the Indo-Pacific. With a market cap of $45.4 billion, Rockwell operates through Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Rockwell fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the industrial sector.

ROK stock touched its all-time high of $406.44 on Dec. 4 and is currently trading marginally below that peak. Meanwhile, the stock has soared 19% over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI5.6% uptick during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

ROK stock has outperformed over the longer term as well. The stock has surged 41.5% on a YTD basis and 36.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Dow’s 12.7% gains in 2025 and 7.1% returns over the past year.

ROK stock has traded mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early May, underscoring its bullish trend.

www.barchart.com

Rockwell Automation’s stock prices gained 2.7% in the trading session following the release of its impressive Q4 results on Nov. 6. The quarter marked a solid finish of fiscal 2025, marking growth in sales, earnings, cash flows, and margins. Driven by solid organic growth, the company’s topline for the quarter surged 13.8% year-over-year to $2.3 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by 4.6%. Further, its adjusted EPS soared 32% year-over-year to $3.34, beating the consensus estimates by 13.6%, boosting investor confidence.

Further, ROK stock has also outperformed its peer AMETEK, Inc.’s (AME10.8% gains in 2025 and 3% returns over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 23 analysts covering the ROK stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, the stock is trading above its mean price target of $397.86.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

