Is Deckers Outdoor Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Goleta, California-based Deckers Outdoor Corporation ( DECK ) is a leading designer, producer, and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. With a market cap of $14.5 billion , Deckers' proprietary brands include UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk, and Koolaburra.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” Deckers fits this bill perfectly. Given the company’s strong portfolio of well-known brands, its valuation above this mark is unsurprising.

Despite its notable strengths, DECK stock has tanked 55.5% from its all-time high of $223.98 touched on Jan. 30. Meanwhile, the stock has declined 17.2% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 6% uptick during the same time frame.

Deckers’ performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. DECK stock has plummeted 50.9% on a YTD basis and 50.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 16.8% surge in 2025 and 13.1% returns over the past year.

DECK stock has traded mostly below its 50-day moving average since late January, with some fluctuations, and consistently below its 200-day moving average since early February, underscoring its bearish trend.

Despite reporting better-than-expected results, Deckers Outdoor’s stock prices plunged 15.2% in the trading session following the release of its Q2 results on Oct. 23. The company reported a solid 9.1% year-over-year increase in revenues to $1.4 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 1.2%. Meanwhile, its EPS grew 14.5% year-over-year to $1.82, surpassing the consensus estimates by a notable margin.

However, this growth came from a 13.4% increase in wholesale revenues, and the company’s DTC revenues dropped by 80 bps compared to the year-ago quarter, raising investor concern.

Further, Deckers has notably underperformed its peer, Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s ( SKX ) 6.1% decline in 2025 and 3.8% drop over the past 52 weeks.