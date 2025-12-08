Is Deckers Outdoor Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Goleta, California-based Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is a leading designer, producer, and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. With a market cap of $14.5 billion, Deckers' proprietary brands include UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk, and Koolaburra.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” Deckers fits this bill perfectly. Given the company’s strong portfolio of well-known brands, its valuation above this mark is unsurprising.
Despite its notable strengths, DECK stock has tanked 55.5% from its all-time high of $223.98 touched on Jan. 30. Meanwhile, the stock has declined 17.2% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 6% uptick during the same time frame.
Deckers’ performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. DECK stock has plummeted 50.9% on a YTD basis and 50.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 16.8% surge in 2025 and 13.1% returns over the past year.
DECK stock has traded mostly below its 50-day moving average since late January, with some fluctuations, and consistently below its 200-day moving average since early February, underscoring its bearish trend.
Despite reporting better-than-expected results, Deckers Outdoor’s stock prices plunged 15.2% in the trading session following the release of its Q2 results on Oct. 23. The company reported a solid 9.1% year-over-year increase in revenues to $1.4 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 1.2%. Meanwhile, its EPS grew 14.5% year-over-year to $1.82, surpassing the consensus estimates by a notable margin.
However, this growth came from a 13.4% increase in wholesale revenues, and the company’s DTC revenues dropped by 80 bps compared to the year-ago quarter, raising investor concern.
Further, Deckers has notably underperformed its peer, Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s (SKX) 6.1% decline in 2025 and 3.8% drop over the past 52 weeks.
Among the 25 analysts covering the DECK stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $110.62 suggests an 11% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.