Cotton Fading Back Lower on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash
Cotton futures are continuing this week’s trend of fading overnight gains, with contracts down 15 to 38 points at midday. Crude oil futures were up 58 cents per barrel at $60.25 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.017 higher to $98.970. 

The 12/4 online auction from The Seam showed 5,171 bales sold at an average price of 58.37 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 10 points on Thursday at 74.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 4,309 bales on December 4 with the certified stocks level at 15,585 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated on Thursday to 51.28 cents/lb last week, up 51 points from the previous week.

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 62.28, down 38 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 63.92, down 16 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 65.07, down 16 points


