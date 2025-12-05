Barchart.com
Is Howmet Aerospace Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

Howmet Aerospace Inc logoon phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Howmet Aerospace Inc logoon phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. Valued at $78.9 billion by market cap, Howmet focuses on manufacturing jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, and forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap stocks.” HWM fits right into that category, reflecting its substantial size, dominance, and influence in the industrial sector.

Howmet stock touched its all-time high of $211.95 on Oct. 30 and is currently 7.4% below that peak. HWM stock prices have gained 9.3% over the past three months, outpacing the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI4.9% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Howmet Aerospace’s performance has remained impressive over the longer term as well. HWM stock prices have surged 79.5% on a YTD basis and 63.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Dow’s 12.5% gains in 2025 and 6.3% returns over the past year.

Meanwhile, HWM stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average and mostly above its 50-day moving average over the past year, with some fluctuations, underscoring its bullish trend.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected results, Howmet Aerospace’s stock prices observed a marginal dip in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 30. Driven by constant high demand for its products, HWM’s revenues for the quarter soared 13.8% year-over-year to $2.1 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 2.1%. Meanwhile, its EPS grew 17.3% year-over-year to $0.95, exceeding the consensus estimates by 4.4%. Following the initial dip, HWM stock maintained a positive momentum for two subsequent trading sessions.

Further, Howmet has significantly outperformed its peer, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NOC17.8% surge in 2025 and 13.6% returns over the past year.

Among the 22 analysts covering the HWM stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $231.28 suggests a 17.8% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

