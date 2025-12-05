Is Martin Marietta Materials Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. ( MLM ) is a natural resource-based building materials company. The company supplies aggregates and building materials to the construction industry. With a market cap of $37.3 billion , Martin Marietta’s operations span the United States and internationally.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap stocks.” MLM fits right into that category, reflecting its substantial size, dominance, and influence in the materials sector.

The building materials giant touched its all-time high of $665.18 on Oct. 15 and is currently trading 7% below that peak. Meanwhile, MLM stock has observed a marginal 3 bps dip over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 8.3% gains during the same time frame.

Martin Marietta has lagged behind the Nasdaq over the longer term as well. MLM stock prices have gained 19.8% on a YTD basis and 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Nasdaq’s 21.7% surge in 2025 and 19.1% returns over the past year.

MLM stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average since early May and mostly above its 50-day moving average since April, with some fluctuations, underscoring its bullish trend.

Martin Marietta Materials’ stock prices gained nearly 1% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Nov. 4. The company’s topline for the quarter surged by a notable 12.4% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, but fell 9.9% below the Street’s expectations. Meanwhile, its earnings grew by an impressive 23.3% year-over-year to $5.97 per share, but missed the consensus estimates by 10.2%. Following the initial uptick, MLM stock prices dropped 2.3% in the subsequent trading session.

Meanwhile, MLM has notably outperformed its peer, Vulcan Materials Company's ( VMC ) 14.2% surge in 2025 and 2.8% uptick over the past 52 weeks.