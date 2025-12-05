Is Martin Marietta Materials Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) is a natural resource-based building materials company. The company supplies aggregates and building materials to the construction industry. With a market cap of $37.3 billion, Martin Marietta’s operations span the United States and internationally.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap stocks.” MLM fits right into that category, reflecting its substantial size, dominance, and influence in the materials sector.
The building materials giant touched its all-time high of $665.18 on Oct. 15 and is currently trading 7% below that peak. Meanwhile, MLM stock has observed a marginal 3 bps dip over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 8.3% gains during the same time frame.
Martin Marietta has lagged behind the Nasdaq over the longer term as well. MLM stock prices have gained 19.8% on a YTD basis and 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Nasdaq’s 21.7% surge in 2025 and 19.1% returns over the past year.
MLM stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average since early May and mostly above its 50-day moving average since April, with some fluctuations, underscoring its bullish trend.
Martin Marietta Materials’ stock prices gained nearly 1% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Nov. 4. The company’s topline for the quarter surged by a notable 12.4% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, but fell 9.9% below the Street’s expectations. Meanwhile, its earnings grew by an impressive 23.3% year-over-year to $5.97 per share, but missed the consensus estimates by 10.2%. Following the initial uptick, MLM stock prices dropped 2.3% in the subsequent trading session.
Meanwhile, MLM has notably outperformed its peer, Vulcan Materials Company's (VMC) 14.2% surge in 2025 and 2.8% uptick over the past 52 weeks.
Among the 21 analysts covering the MLM stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $675.07 suggests a 9.1% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.