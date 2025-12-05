Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Martin Marietta Materials Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc_ laptop -by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc_ laptop -by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) is a natural resource-based building materials company. The company supplies aggregates and building materials to the construction industry. With a market cap of $37.3 billion, Martin Marietta’s operations span the United States and internationally.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap stocks.” MLM fits right into that category, reflecting its substantial size, dominance, and influence in the materials sector.

The building materials giant touched its all-time high of $665.18 on Oct. 15 and is currently trading 7% below that peak. Meanwhile, MLM stock has observed a marginal 3 bps dip over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX8.3% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Martin Marietta has lagged behind the Nasdaq over the longer term as well. MLM stock prices have gained 19.8% on a YTD basis and 6.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Nasdaq’s 21.7% surge in 2025 and 19.1% returns over the past year.

MLM stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average since early May and mostly above its 50-day moving average since April, with some fluctuations, underscoring its bullish trend.

www.barchart.com

Martin Marietta Materials’ stock prices gained nearly 1% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Nov. 4. The company’s topline for the quarter surged by a notable 12.4% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, but fell 9.9% below the Street’s expectations. Meanwhile, its earnings grew by an impressive 23.3% year-over-year to $5.97 per share, but missed the consensus estimates by 10.2%. Following the initial uptick, MLM stock prices dropped 2.3% in the subsequent trading session.

Meanwhile, MLM has notably outperformed its peer, Vulcan Materials Company's (VMC14.2% surge in 2025 and 2.8% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 21 analysts covering the MLM stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $675.07 suggests a 9.1% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 23,505.14 +51.05 +0.22%
Nasdaq Composite
VMC 293.65 +1.06 +0.36%
Vulcan Materials Company
MLM 618.78 +2.91 +0.47%
Martin Marietta Materials

Most Popular News

A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_ 1
Lucid Motors Is Now Cheaper Than Rivian, But Is LCID Stock a Better Buy for 2026?
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 2
Dear AVGO Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 11
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 3
Jamie Dimon Once Called Bitcoin a ‘Fraud.’ Now, JPMorgan Is Quietly Making Blockchain History and Betting This ‘Crypto Winter’ Will Be Short-Lived.
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 4
Michael Burry Says Tesla Is ‘Ridiculously Overvalued.’ Should You Ditch TSLA Stock Here?
Options on cell phone by Trismegist san via Shutterstock 5
How to Use the Naked Put Options Strategy to Earn Income & Buy Stocks at a Discount
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot