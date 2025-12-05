How Is Diamondback Energy's Stock Performance Compared to Other Energy Stocks?

Midland, Texas-based Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) operates as an independent oil and gas exploration & production company, with its primary focus on the Permian Basin. Valued at $45.4 billion by market cap, the upstream operator focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling activities.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Diamondback fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the energy sector.
FANG touched its 52-week high of $180.91 on Jan. 17 and is currently trading 11.8% below that peak. Meanwhile, FANG stock has soared 11.8% over the past three months, compared to the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 3.5% uptick during the same time frame.
Diamondback has lagged behind the broader energy sector over the longer term as well. FANG stock has dipped 2.6% on a YTD basis and declined 6.7% over the past year, compared to XLE’s 7.7% gains in 2025 and a marginal 1 basis point dip over the past 52 weeks.
FANG stock traded below its 200-day moving average over the past year until mid-November and climbed above its 50-day moving average in early November, underscoring its previous bearish movement and recent upturn.
Despite reporting its better-than-expected financials, Diamondback Energy’s stock prices declined 1.3% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Nov. 3. While oil and gas prices have observed a slight increase compared to Q2, the prices have remained lower when compared to the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s volumes observed a notable uptick. Overall, the company’s revenues soared 48.4% year-over-year to $3.9 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 13.4%. Further, the company’s adjusted EPS of $3.08 exceeded the consensus estimates by 8.1%. However, the company’s margins remained below expectations.
Meanwhile, Diamondback has outperformed its peer EOG Resources, Inc.’s (EOG) 8.5% decline on a YTD basis and 13.4% plunge over the past year.
Among the 31 analysts covering the FANG stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $180 suggests a 12.8% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.