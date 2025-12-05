Barchart.com
How Is Diamondback Energy's Stock Performance Compared to Other Energy Stocks?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

Diamondback Energy Inc website- by Robert Way via Shutterstock
Diamondback Energy Inc website- by Robert Way via Shutterstock

Midland, Texas-based Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) operates as an independent oil and gas exploration & production company, with its primary focus on the Permian Basin. Valued at $45.4 billion by market cap, the upstream operator focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling activities.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Diamondback fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the energy sector.

FANG touched its 52-week high of $180.91 on Jan. 17 and is currently trading 11.8% below that peak. Meanwhile, FANG stock has soared 11.8% over the past three months, compared to the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE3.5% uptick during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Diamondback has lagged behind the broader energy sector over the longer term as well. FANG stock has dipped 2.6% on a YTD basis and declined 6.7% over the past year, compared to XLE’s 7.7% gains in 2025 and a marginal 1 basis point dip over the past 52 weeks.

FANG stock traded below its 200-day moving average over the past year until mid-November and climbed above its 50-day moving average in early November, underscoring its previous bearish movement and recent upturn.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting its better-than-expected financials, Diamondback Energy’s stock prices declined 1.3% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Nov. 3. While oil and gas prices have observed a slight increase compared to Q2, the prices have remained lower when compared to the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s volumes observed a notable uptick. Overall, the company’s revenues soared 48.4% year-over-year to $3.9 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 13.4%. Further, the company’s adjusted EPS of $3.08 exceeded the consensus estimates by 8.1%. However, the company’s margins remained below expectations.

Meanwhile, Diamondback has outperformed its peer EOG Resources, Inc.’s (EOG8.5% decline on a YTD basis and 13.4% plunge over the past year.

Among the 31 analysts covering the FANG stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $180 suggests a 12.8% upside potential from current price levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 92.22 +0.39 +0.42%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
FANG 159.51 +1.13 +0.71%
Diamondback Energy
EOG 112.16 +0.65 +0.58%
Eog Resources

