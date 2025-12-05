How Is Gartner Inc.’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Information Technology stocks?

A man looking at a warped stock market chart by AciiiDsgn via Shutterstock

Gartner, Inc. ( IT ), headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, delivers research, data, and advisory support that guide leaders across industries. It operates through Research; Conferences; and Consulting segments, helping organizations make informed decisions and elevate performance with tightly integrated insights.

With a market cap hovering around $16.7 billion , Gartner commands a solid “large-cap” presence, providing organizations with proven support in cost efficiency, sourcing effectiveness, and leadership alignment.

Yet, the stock’s trajectory has been challenging. IT shares trade roughly 60.3% below the Feb high of $584.01, under notable market pressure. Over the past three months, the stock has slipped nearly 2% , while the Information Technology ETF Vanguard ( VGT ) advanced 9.6% during the same period, underscoring the performance gap.

The longer view hardly brightens the picture. Over the past 52 weeks, IT has fallen 55.6%, with a year-to-date (YTD) drop of 52.1%. Meanwhile, VGT has gained 18.7% and 23% over the respective periods.

Technical indicators reinforce the bearish trend. IT has traded below its 50-day moving average of $241.20 and its 200-day moving average of $342.92 since March. Brief rebounds in May and then in the Sep–Oct period failed to clear these declining averages, creating a persistent overhead resistance.

Still, all is not gloom. Gartner’s stock climbed nearly 4.4% on Nov 5, a day after the company reported Q3 fiscal 2025 earnings that met Wall Street expectations. Revenue rose 2.7% year-over-year to $1.52 billion, coming in line with analyst estimates. Adjusted EPS jumped 10.4% to $2.76, beating forecasts of $2.43 .

The company also reinforced shareholder value through a $1 billion stock repurchase , trimming the share count by 6% year-over-year and strengthening long-term returns. Building on this momentum, management raised full-year guidance, projecting Insights revenue of at least $5.06 billion, Conferences $630 million, and Consulting $575 million.

Additionally, full-year EBITDA now stands at a minimum of $1.575 billion, up $60 million from prior guidance, and lifting margins to 24.3%. Adjusted EPS for 2025 is expected to reach $12.65, underscoring confidence in sustainable growth and profitability.

For perspective, Gartner's rival, Accenture plc ( ACN ), has tumbled 25.2% over the last 52 weeks and 23.4% YTD, signaling persistent pressure across the sector.