Hogs Posting Midday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Lean hog futures are trading with 50 cent to $1 gains at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $72.08 on Thursday morning, up $3.07 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 6 cents on December 2 at $81.67.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 28,526 MT of pork bookings in the week of October 31, down 26.5% from the week prior. Export shipments were 31,203 MT, slightly below the week prior. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was down 54 cents to $98.48 per cwt. The butt and ham were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was 492,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.463 million head. That was 11,000 head below last week but 2,924 head above the week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $81.050, up $0.500,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $81.850, up $0.850

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $85.650, up $0.925,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 81.850 +0.850 +1.05%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 81.125s +0.575 +0.71%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 85.775s +1.050 +1.24%
Lean Hogs

