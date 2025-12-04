Hogs Posting Midday Gains

Lean hog futures are trading with 50 cent to $1 gains at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $72.08 on Thursday morning, up $3.07 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 6 cents on December 2 at $81.67.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 28,526 MT of pork bookings in the week of October 31, down 26.5% from the week prior. Export shipments were 31,203 MT, slightly below the week prior.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was down 54 cents to $98.48 per cwt. The butt and ham were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was 492,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.463 million head. That was 11,000 head below last week but 2,924 head above the week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $81.050, up $0.500,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $81.850, up $0.850