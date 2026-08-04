Deutsche Bank Upgrades Palantir Stock After Earnings. Here's Why.

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Palantir (PLTR) stock is already soaring after the company posted a blockbuster Q2 and raised its full-year guidance, but Deutsche Bank believes it’s poised for continued gains in the back half of 2026.

In a research note on Tuesday, analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded PLTR to “Buy” and announced a $200 price target on the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled data analytics platform, indicating potential upside of another 25% from here.

Following the post-earnings rally, Palantir shares sit just below their price at the start of this year.

Why Did Deutsche Bank Upgrade Palantir Stock?

According to Zelnick, the Q2 earnings confirm that Palantir is finding success in converting robust AI demand into real customer value.

“The quarter reinforces our view that PLTR is operating several steps ahead of the rest of Software,” he added.

Investors should note that Palantir’s “Rule of 40” score now sits at a hyper-efficient 155, which is almost unprecedented for a multi-billion-dollar enterprise software company.

Crucially, PLTR stock ripped through all of its key moving averages (MAs) on Tuesday, signaling bulls have taken back control across multiple timeframes.

PLTR Shares Are More Attractively Priced Now

Citing AI-driven demand, Palantir’s management raised its full-year guidance as well, with sales now expected to print at $8.15 billion at least in 2026.

The accelerated growth is helping contract PLTR shares’ valuation multiple; its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio sits at a much more palatable 47x currently versus well into the triple digits at the start of this year.

“Palantir increasingly looks like a time traveler, having already arrived in the AI future others are still aspiring towards,” Zelnick wrote in his research report.

Earlier this week, the Nasdaq-listed firm also announced a strategic alliance with Mercury Systems , further deepening its footprint in the defense sector.

Wall Street’s View on Palantir Technologies

Importantly, Deutsche Bank is not the only Wall Street firm recommending loading up on Palantir stock at current levels.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on PLTR sits at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of about $192 indicating potential upside of nearly 18% over the next 12 months.