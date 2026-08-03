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PLTR Stock Pops as Palantir Partners With Mercury on Defense Automation

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) shares are inching higher on Aug. 3 after the company announced a partnership with aerospace and defense electronics firm Mercury Systems (MRCY).

In its press release, PLTR said the team-up will boost factory automation and accelerate production timelines for U.S. defense programs using artificial intelligence (AI). 

The announcement arrives at a time when Palantir stock is struggling to regain investor interest, with the price still down more than 25% versus the start of this year.  

www.barchart.com

Significance of Mercury Systems Deal for PLTR Stock

This initiative, sponsored by the U.S. government under the Tradewind Prototype Agreement, will have Mercury integrate Palantir’s foundry software across its operational layer. 

The partnership aims to unify disparate data streams across Mercury’s manufacturing and supply chain operations, materially reducing production lead times for mission-critical defense processing hardware.

For those invested in PLTR shares, this deal underscores the firm’s growing footprint in the defense sector, extending its Foundry platform beyond intelligence and operational use cases into industrial-scale defense manufacturing automation.

In short, it’s announcements like these that help Palantir justify its premium multiple. 

Should You Buy Palantir Shares Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

The defense-focused partnership with Mercury Systems arrives just hours before Palantir will report Q2 earnings on Aug. 3. 

Consensus is for the AI-enabled data analytics giant to post $0.28 a share of earnings (EPS) for its second quarter, more than double the number it recorded for the same quarter last year. 

Options pricing remains largely positive heading into PLTR’s quarterly print, with the put-to-call ratio on options contracts expiring Aug. 7 at 0.54x, indicating a bullish skew. 

And the upper price on those contracts, according to Barchart, sits at $137.49 currently, signaling potential for a 9.56% rally through the end of this week. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Palantir Technologies?

Despite valuation concerns, Wall Street firms haven’t thrown in the towel on Palantir. 

The consensus rating on PLTR stock remains at Moderate Buy, with the mean price target of about $192 indicating potential for a more than 50% rally from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PLTR 134.23 +11.17 +9.08%
Palantir Technologies Cl A
MRCY 107.11 +10.01 +10.31%
Mercury Sys Inc

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