A $4 Billion Reason Why Amazon Stock Is Falling Today

Amazon (AMZN) is inching lower on Tuesday following news that Jeff Bezos, its founder and executive chairman, has filed to sell company shares. Investors are bailing on AMZN as a regulatory filing confirmed that Bezos is set to unload 15 million shares in total valued at about $4.07 billion.

At the time of writing, Amazon stock is up about 23% versus the start of this year.

Significance of Bezos’s Filing for Amazon Stock

The news of Bezos’s planned $4 billion stock disposition landed immediately after Amazon exceeded $3 trillion in market cap for the first time.

While such transactions are often executed via pre-scheduled SEC Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, mass insider selling at record highs typically creates short-term friction.

The sheer volume of 15 million shares entering market circulation adds immediate supply pressure, prompting short-term traders to take profits.

The market frequently treats large insider sales as a signal that near-term upside may be capped, at least temporarily.

Note that heading into Aug. 4, AMZN shares’ relative strength index (RSI) was hovering around 70, indicating overbought conditions that often trigger a near-term pullback.

Jefferies Recommends Buying AMZN Shares

According to Jason Greenberg, a senior Jefferies analyst, today’s dip in Amazon shares may still be a “buying opportunity” for long-term investors given they’re cheaper to own currently than the likes of Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Walmart (WMT).

In its latest reported quarter, the tech titan saw its closely watched cloud segment revenue grow by 37% year-on-year, reinforcing that underlying fundamentals outweigh the near-term insider noise.

With enterprise cloud backlog stretching to nearly $500 billion on the back of artificial intelligence (AI) demand and AMZN keeping handily above its major moving averages (MAs), the risk-reward looks positively skewed as of writing.

Amazon Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Other Wall Street firms also agree with Jefferies’ positive stance on Amazon, especially since the company has pending authorization to buy back billions of dollars worth of its shares.