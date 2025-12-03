Is Kinder Morgan Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Houston, Texas-based Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( KMI ) is an energy infrastructure company that operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals that transport and store natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO₂), and other energy commodities. It is valued at a market cap of $60.7 billion .

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and KMI fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas midstream industry. With a focus on stable cash flows, disciplined capital allocation, and growing investment in low-carbon opportunities such as renewable natural gas and CO₂ transport for carbon capture, the company remains a key player in North America’s midstream energy sector.

This energy company is currently trading 14.7% below its 52-week high of $31.48 , reached on Jan. 21. Shares of KMI have gained marginally over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 10% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of KMI are down 2%, compared to NASX’s 21.3% return. In the longer term, KMI has declined 2.2% over the past 52 weeks, considerably trailing NASX’s 20.7% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bearish trend, KMI has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early October, with slight fluctuations, and has remained below its 50-day moving average since late October, with minor fluctuations.

On Oct. 22, KMI released its Q3 results. The company's total revenue increased 12.1% year over year to $4.1 billion, and adjusted EPS climbed 16% from the same period last year to $0.29, meeting analyst estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EBITDA also improved 5.9% from the year-ago quarter to $2 billion. Yet, its shares plunged 4.8% in the following trading session.

KMI has also underperformed its rival, Enbridge Inc. ( ENB ), which gained 11% over the past 52 weeks and 13.4% on a YTD basis.