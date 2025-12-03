Barchart.com
Cotton Back to Higher Trade on Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Cotton prices are up 10 to 17 points across most nearby contracts on Wednesday morning. Futures were steady to 7 points lower across most contracts on Tuesday. Crude oil futures were down 73 cents per barrel at $58.59 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.102 lower to $99.260. 

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money trimming 98 contracts from their previous record net short position as of October 21, taking it to 81,245 contracts.

The December 1 online auction from The Seam showed 6,106 bales sold at an average price of 60.03 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 10 points on Monday at 75.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 450 bales on 12/1 with the certified stocks level at 19,894 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.77 cents/lb last week, down 3 points from the previous week. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 62.77, down 6 points, currently unch points

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.57, down 6 points, currently up 17 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.71, down 7 points, currently up 16 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 64.52 -0.05 -0.08%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 62.77s -0.06 -0.10%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

