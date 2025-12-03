Is AutoZone Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Autozone Inc_ logo and chart by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, AutoZone, Inc. ( AZO ) operates about 7,353 stores, positioning itself as a leading retailer and distributor of automotive parts for cars, SUVs, vans, and light-duty trucks. With a market capitalization of roughly $65.7 billion , the company sits in “large-cap” territory and supports a wide customer base through a strong digital and commercial distribution network.

The company’s ecosystem spans autozone.com for retail customers, autozonepro.com for commercial buyers, ALLDATA repair and shop-management software, and detailed product resources via duralastparts.com.

AZO shares currently trade 12.8% below their September high of $4,388.11, reflecting a period of near-term pressure. In fact, the stock has declined 8.5% over the past three months, noticeably lagging the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 10% gain .

However, AZO’s longer-term trend remains solid. The stock has surged 20.4% over the past 52 weeks, closely paralleling the Nasdaq’s 20.7% advance. Year-to-date (YTD), AZO is up 19.5%, nearly matching the Nasdaq’s 21.3% rise and demonstrating the company’s ability to maintain competitive momentum across broader cycles.

The stock has stayed below its 50-day moving average of $3,935.71 since mid-Oct, with only a brief lift at Nov-end. It also dipped under the 200-day moving average of $3,818.27 during this period but regained it by Nov-end, indicating strengthening buying interest and early signs of trend stabilization.

AZO shares declined nearly 3.1% on Tuesday, Dec 2, after Morgan Stanley ( MS ) pointed to margin pressures from tariffs and rising operating expenses. The firm noted that higher imported-goods costs and increased SG&A spending could challenge near-term profitability, though it also recognized that long-term industry trends remain favorable for AutoZone.

Moreover, in Q4 fiscal 2025, the company’s commercial segment outpaced retail growth , supported by stronger inventory availability and faster delivery. Market share gains, beneficial weather, and continued expansion in Mexico and Brazil helped counter tariff-driven costs and a non-cash LIFO charge.

These factors have reinforced management’s confidence, encouraging ongoing investment in stores, inventory, and technology to sustain long-term momentum.

For perspective, AZO’s rival BorgWarner Inc. ( BWA ) gained 25.9% over the past 52 weeks and approximately 36% YTD, underscoring competitive strength across the broader automotive ecosystem.