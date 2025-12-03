Super Micro Computer Stock: Is SMCI Underperforming the Technology Sector?

San Jose, California-based Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. With a market cap of $19.9 billion, Super Micro’s operations span the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Super Micro fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the digital infrastructure industry. Its solutions include a range of rack-mount and blade server systems, as well as components.
However, it's not all rainbows and sunshine. SMCI stock has tanked 63.3% from its 52-week high of $66.44 touched on Feb. 19. Meanwhile, SMCI stock prices have declined 19.3% over the past three months, lagging behind the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 11.4% gains during the same time frame.
SMCI has underperformed the broader tech space over the longer term as well. Its stock prices have gained 8% on a YTD basis and plunged 21.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLK’s 24.4% surge in 2025 and 22.6% gains over the past year.
SMCI stock dropped below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages in the last month, underscoring its bearish movement.
Super Micro Computer’s stock prices plunged 11.3% in the trading session following the release of its Q1 results on Nov. 4. The company observed a notable drop in sales, declining 13.8% quarter-on-quarter and 15.5% year-on-year to $5 billion, missing the consensus estimates by 56 bps. Further, due to margin contraction, its adjusted EPS observed an even sharper decline, dropping 52.1% year-over-year to $0.35, but surpassed the consensus estimates by 25%.
Meanwhile, SMCI has also underperformed its peer, Arista Networks, Inc.’s (ANET) 15.1% gains in 2025 and 24.1% surge over the past year.
Among the 19 analysts covering the SMCI stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $46.70 suggests a 41.9% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.