Is Crown Castle Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

Crown Castle Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Crown Castle Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Houston, Texas-based Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is a REIT company, engaging in the provision of access to shared communications infrastructure. It operates through Towers, Fiber, and Other segments. With a market cap of $38.5 billion, Crown Castle’s operations span all of the top 100 markets across various U.S. states.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Crown Castle fits this bill perfectly. Given the company’s extensive network and widespread operations across the country, its valuation above this mark is not surprising. It currently owns over 40,000 towers, approximately 115,000 small cells on air or under contract, and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber.

Despite its strengths, the stock has slipped 23.7% from its 52-week high of $115.76 touched on Jul. 24. CCI stock prices have declined 10% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX6.5% uptick during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Crown Castle’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. CCI stock has declined 2.7% on a YTD basis and 16.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 16.1% surge in 2025 and 12.9% returns over the past year.

Further, CCI stock has traded mostly below its 50-day moving average since mid-August and below its 200-day moving average since late August, underscoring its bearish trend.

www.barchart.com

Crown Castle’s stock prices observed a marginal gain in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Oct. 22. The company’s site rental revenues have remained under pressure, leading to a decline in topline, earnings, and cash flows. Its topline for the quarter dipped 4.3% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, but surpassed the consensus estimates by almost 2%. Further, its adjusted funds from operations dropped 6.7% year-over-year to $1.12 per share, but exceeded the Street’s expectations by 13.1%.

Meanwhile, CCI has slightly outperformed its peer American Tower Corporation’s (AMT4.1% decline on a YTD basis, but marginally lagged behind AMT’s 15.2% drop over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 19 analysts covering the CCI stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $114.56 suggests a 29.8% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

