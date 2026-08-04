Cotton Facing Turnaround Tuesday Weakness

Cotton futures are down 25 to 30 points in most contracts, with October down 129 points. Crude oil was down $4.30 per barrel, with the US dollar index back up $0.014.

The Monday Crop Progress report showed 88% of the US cotton crop squared as of Sunday, now even with the 5-year average. The crop was also 55% setting bolls, with 4% bolls opening. Condition ratings were pegged at 42% good/excellent, down 4 percentage points on the week. The Brugler500 index was down 11 points to 325. A large portion of that drop came in TX (-17 points), with GA up 1 point.

Export data from Census showed June shipments at 1.245 million bales excluding linters, a 4 month low but a 4-year high.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 95 points on August 3 at 90.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,235 bales on Monday via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 86,371 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 84 points last week to 64.66 cents/lb.

Oct 26 Cotton is at 80.06, down 129 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 82.28, down 29 points,