Hogs Holding Higher at Midday

Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are 20 to 55 cents higher across most contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $99.43 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 55 cents on July 31 at $97.68.

Pork exports converted from Census data to a carcass basis showed June shipments a 540.19 million lbs. That was a 3.2% drop from last year and 10.3% below May.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was up $1.64 in the Tuesday morning report, at $102.55. The rib and butt primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 430,000 head. That is 10,000 head above the previous Monday and 2,806 head more than the same Monday last year.

Aug 26 Hogs are at $97.725, up $0.200,

Oct 26 Hogs are at $84.200, up $0.525