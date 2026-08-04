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Hogs Holding Higher at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay
Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are 20 to 55 cents higher across most contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $99.43 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 55 cents on July 31 at $97.68. 

Pork exports converted from Census data to a carcass basis showed June shipments a 540.19 million lbs. That was a 3.2% drop from last year and 10.3% below May. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was up $1.64 in the Tuesday morning report, at $102.55. The rib and butt primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 430,000 head. That is 10,000 head above the previous Monday and 2,806 head more than the same Monday last year.

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $97.725, up $0.200,

Oct 26 Hogs  are at $84.200, up $0.525

Dec 26 Hogs are at $75.550, up $0.200,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEV26 84.400 +0.725 +0.87%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 97.825 +0.300 +0.31%
Lean Hogs
HEZ26 75.750 +0.400 +0.53%
Lean Hogs

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