Cotton Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Cotton futures are steady to 8 points lower across most contracts on Tuesday. Crude oil futures are down 47 cents per barrel at $58.85 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.008 higher to $99.370.
The December 1 online auction from The Seam showed 6,106 bales sold at an average price of 60.03 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 10 points on Monday at 75.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 450 bales on 12/1 with the certified stocks level at 19,894 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.77 cents/lb last week, down 3 points from the previous week.
Dec 25 Cotton is at 62.83, down 8 points,
Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.56, down 7 points,
May 26 Cotton is at 65.71, down 7 points
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.