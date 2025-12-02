Cotton Slipping Lower on Tuesday

Cotton futures are steady to 8 points lower across most contracts on Tuesday. Crude oil futures are down 47 cents per barrel at $58.85 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.008 higher to $99.370.

The December 1 online auction from The Seam showed 6,106 bales sold at an average price of 60.03 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 10 points on Monday at 75.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 450 bales on 12/1 with the certified stocks level at 19,894 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.77 cents/lb last week, down 3 points from the previous week.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 62.83, down 8 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.56, down 7 points,