How Much Lower Will Soybean Meal Prices Go?

March soybean meal (ZMH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March soybean meal futures that prices have sold off recently, to form a bearish head-and-shoulders top reversal pattern that suggests a near-term market top is in place. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending lower.

Fundamentally, China, a major soybean importer, has pledged to buy more U.S. soybeans, but that news appears to be factored into current futures markets prices. Traders are also thinking China may not be able to meet its pledge to buy 12 million tons of soybeans by the end of this year, especially as China presently has a large stockpile of soybeans.

A move in March soybean meal futures below chart support at $318.00 would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $295.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $328.00.

