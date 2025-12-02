Is PACCAR Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Bellevue, Washington-based PACCAR Inc. ( PCAR ) designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks. Valued at a market cap of $55.4 billion , the company also provides aftermarket parts, financial services, and technology-driven transport solutions in addition to truck manufacturing.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PCAR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the farm & heavy construction machinery industry. The company continues to invest in next-generation technologies such as zero-emission trucks, autonomous driving, and advanced telematics to support fleet efficiency and sustainability.

This truck manufacturer is currently trading 12.5% below its 52-week high of $118.81 , reached on Dec. 4, 2024. Shares of PCAR have gained 4% over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 3.8% rise during the same time frame.

However, on a YTD basis, shares of PCAR are down marginally, compared to DOWI’s 11.2% return. Moreover, in the longer term, PCAR has decreased 11.1% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind DOWI’s 5.3% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its recent bullish trend, PCAR has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late November.

On Oct. 21, shares of PCAR surged 2.4% after its Q3 earnings release. While the company’s net sales declined 20.7% year-over-year to $6.1 billion, it surpassed consensus estimates by 1.7%. It registered 31,900 global truck deliveries during the quarter and reported record PACCAR parts revenues of $1.7 billion. Meanwhile, on the earnings front, its EPS also decreased 39.5% from the year-ago quarter to $1.12, but came in line with analyst expectations.

PCAR has considerably underperformed its rival, Oshkosh Corporation ( OSK ), which soared 12% over the past 52 weeks and 33.9% on a YTD basis.