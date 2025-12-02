Barchart.com
Is PACCAR Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Paccar Inc_ branded truck-by RYO Alexandre via Shutterstock
Paccar Inc_ branded truck-by RYO Alexandre via Shutterstock

Bellevue, Washington-based PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks. Valued at a market cap of $55.4 billion, the company also provides aftermarket parts, financial services, and technology-driven transport solutions in addition to truck manufacturing.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PCAR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the farm & heavy construction machinery industry. The company continues to invest in next-generation technologies such as zero-emission trucks, autonomous driving, and advanced telematics to support fleet efficiency and sustainability. 

This truck manufacturer is currently trading 12.5% below its 52-week high of $118.81, reached on Dec. 4, 2024. Shares of PCAR have gained 4% over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI3.8% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

However, on a YTD basis, shares of PCAR are down marginally, compared to DOWI’s 11.2% return. Moreover, in the longer term, PCAR has decreased 11.1% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind DOWI’s 5.3% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its recent bullish trend, PCAR has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late November. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 21, shares of PCAR surged 2.4% after its Q3 earnings release. While the company’s net sales declined 20.7% year-over-year to $6.1 billion, it surpassed consensus estimates by 1.7%. It registered 31,900 global truck deliveries during the quarter and reported record PACCAR parts revenues of $1.7 billion. Meanwhile, on the earnings front, its EPS also decreased 39.5% from the year-ago quarter to $1.12, but came in line with analyst expectations.

PCAR has considerably underperformed its rival, Oshkosh Corporation (OSK), which soared 12% over the past 52 weeks and 33.9% on a YTD basis. 

Given PCAR’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $107.47 suggests a 3.4% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

