How Is Edwards Lifesciences’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Medical Device Stocks?

With a market cap of $50.3 billion , Irvine, California-based Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW ) provides products and technologies aimed at treating advanced cardiovascular diseases. It operates as the world’s leading manufacturer of tissue heart valves and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as “large-cap stocks.” EW fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding the threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the healthcare sector.

Edwards touched its 52-week high of $87.40 on Nov. 26 and is currently trading 2.4% below that peak. Meanwhile, EW stock prices have gained 4.8% over the past three months, outpacing the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF’s ( IHI ) 2.4% uptick during the same time frame.

Edwards has outperformed over the longer term as well. EW stock prices have soared 15.2% on a YTD basis and 19.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to IHI’s 9% gains in 2025 and 4.1% uptick over the past year.

EW stock has traded mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late April, with some fluctuations, underscoring its bullish trend.

Despite reporting better-than-expected financials, Edwards Lifesciences’ stock prices dropped 1.2% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 30. Driven by growth across various therapeutic areas - aortic, pulmonic, mitral, and tricuspid, the company’s sales soared 14.7% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by 3.3%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS of $0.67 surpassed the consensus estimates by 13.6%. Following the initial dip, EW stock observed a notable uptick in the next two trading sessions.

Further, Edwards has also outperformed its peer Stryker Corporation’s ( SYK ) 3.4% gains on a YTD basis and 5.1% decline over the past 52 weeks.