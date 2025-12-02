Is American International Group Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $41.1 billion , American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ) is a global insurance company serving commercial, institutional, and individual clients across North America and international markets. AIG also provides various financial services, including mortgage and commercial lending.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and AIG fits this criterion. It operates through three main segments: North America Commercial; International Commercial; and Global Personal, offering a wide range of property, casualty, specialty, and personal insurance products.

Shares of the New York-based company have declined over 13% from its 52-week high of $88.07 . AIG stock has decreased 5.8% over the past three months, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 8.5% increase over the same time frame.

In the longer term, the stock is up 5.2% on a YTD basis, underperforming NASX’s 20.5% gain. Moreover, shares of the insurer have dipped marginally over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 21.1% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-October.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.20 on Nov. 4, shares of AIG fell 5.4% the next day because GAAP earnings were much weaker at $0.93 per share and total net investment income dropped 21% to $772 million. Investors were also discouraged by soft top-line trends, as net premiums written declined 2% and results were affected by net realized losses and unrealized losses tied to AIG’s Corebridge stake.

In comparison, rival Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ) has outpaced AIG stock. BRK.B stock has returned 12.2% on a YTD basis and 5.3% over the past 52 weeks.