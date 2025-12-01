Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Equinix’s Stock Performance Compared to Other REITs?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Equinix Inc logo on phone with blue background-by photo_gonzo via Shutterstock
Equinix Inc logo on phone with blue background-by photo_gonzo via Shutterstock

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) is a leading digital infrastructure provider headquartered in Redwood City, California, offering extensive data center colocation and interconnection services worldwide. It operates a global platform that securely connects businesses, cloud services, networks, and content providers to enable seamless digital interactions.

Equinix supports enterprises in accelerating digital transformation by providing reliable, interconnected ecosystems that enhance application performance, network agility, and secure data exchange across diverse digital environments. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock. 

Equinix’s stock had reached a 52-week low of $701.41 back in April, but is up 7.4% from that level. Despite strong quarterly results, concerns about rising data center capital expenditures have weighed on the company’s stock, which has declined by 4.2% over the past three months. On the other hand, the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) has gained marginally over the same period

www.barchart.com

Over the longer term, this underperformance persists. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has dropped by 23.1%, while it is down 14.5% over the past six months. Contrarily, the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has declined 7.3% over the past 52 weeks but gained 2.4% over the past six months. Equinix’s stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-November. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 29, Equinix reported its third-quarter results for 2025, which matched or exceeded estimates. The company reported record annualized gross bookings of $394 million, up 25% year-over-year (YOY). Its revenues increased 5.2% from the prior year’s period to $2.32 billion, matching Street estimates

This was predicated upon recurring revenues growing about 7.6% YOY to $2.22 billion. Equinix’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) rose 8.6% annually to $9.83 per share, which was higher than the $9.26 per share that Street analysts had expected. The stock rose 4.4% intraday on Oct. 30 on strong results. 

We compare Equinix’s performance with that of another REIT, American Tower Corporation (AMT), which has declined 13.4% over the past 52 weeks and 14.7% over the past six months. Therefore, Equinix has been the clear underperformer over the past year.

Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on Equinix’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 30 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $969.67 indicates a 28.7% upside compared to current levels. Moreover, the Street-high price target of $1,218 indicates a 61.7% upside.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SCHH 21.40 -0.17 -0.79%
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF
AMT 177.09 -4.18 -2.31%
American Tower Corp
EQIX 743.93 -9.38 -1.25%
Equinix Inc

Most Popular News

Dividends and dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 1
3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Kings To Buy, Hold, and Forget
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Halted Due to CME Outage
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
Shorting Secured Out-of-the-Money Amazon Puts Works Here
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
4 Unusually Active Options Trades to be Thankful For
Natural gas close up burner by Freer Law via iStock 5
Big Money is Betting on Natural Gas Prices to Break Out. Here’s the Setup.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot