Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Hogs Look to Resume Post-Holiday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Lean hog futures were up 17 cents in the December contract on Friday, the rest of the nearbys down 35 to 45 cents. December was up $2.80 last week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $72.09 on Friday afternoon, down $1.48 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 54 cents on November 25 at $82.27. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday afternoon report was down 3 cents to $94.22 per cwt. The loin and picnic were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week was 2.163 million head. That was 121,423 head below the week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $80.600, up $0.175,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $81.000, down $0.375

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $84.900, down $0.450,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 80.975 -0.025 -0.03%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 80.725 +0.125 +0.16%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 84.925 +0.025 +0.03%
Lean Hogs

