Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Constellation Energy's Stock Performance Compared to Other Utilities Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Constellation Energy Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Constellation Energy Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Brought to you by Plus500: A leading futures trading platform. Take advantage of a bonus of up to $200!

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, produces and sells energy products and services. With a market cap of $113.8 billion, the company generates and distributes nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar energy solutions serving homes, institutional customers, public sectors, community aggregations, and businesses.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and CEG perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - renewable industry. CEG’s growth is driven by its diverse energy portfolio, including nuclear, wind, solar, and hydroelectric assets.

Despite its notable strength, CEG slipped 11.7% from its 52-week high of $412.70, achieved on Oct. 15. Over the past three months, CEG stock gained 14%, outperforming the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU7.1% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of CEG rose 62.9% on a YTD basis and climbed 43.8% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming XLU’s YTD gains of 19.7% and 9.3% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, CEG has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early May, experiencing some fluctuations.

www.barchart.com

CEG excels with the U.S.'s most significant nuclear fleet with a 22-gigawatt capacity. As AI drives energy demand, CEG's nuclear power positions it perfectly, delivering about 58% returns in 2025. The company has secured multiple agreements with AI hyperscalers, notably a 20-year deal with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), which boosted its shares by over 22% and underscores the company’s strategic positioning in the market.

On Nov. 7, CEG shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS increased 10.9% year over year to $3.04. The company’s revenue stood at $6.6 billion, up marginally from the year-ago quarter. 

CEG’s rival, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 25.9% gain on a YTD basis and a 9% rise over the past 52 weeks. 

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on CEG’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $401.88 suggests a potential upside of 10.3% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 90.63 +0.64 +0.71%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
MSFT 492.01 +6.51 +1.34%
Microsoft Corp
CEG 364.36 +5.27 +1.47%
Constellation Energy Corp
BEP 28.70 +0.46 +1.63%
Brookfield Renewable

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 2
Dan Ives Says These Are the Top 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 3
Unusual Activity in Oracle Corp Put Options Highlights ORCL Stock's Value
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Up 130% In a Year, How High Can Broadcom Stock Go?
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 5
Tesla Stock Is a ‘Must Own’ Now Before ‘Hundreds of Billions in Value’ Changes Hands, According to This 1 Analyst
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot