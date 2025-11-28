Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Posting Friday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton via Amber Martin via Unsplash
Cotton via Amber Martin via Unsplash
Brought to you by Plus500: Trusted global trading platform. Start with a low deposit and enjoy low margins

Cotton futures are up 14 to 34 points at midday. Crude oil futures are up 23 cents per barrel at $59.30 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.092 lower to $99.430. 

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 175,678 RB of cotton sold in the week of 10/16, back up 11.45% from the week prior. Shipments were the largest this marketing year at 159,631 RB. 

The November 26 online auction from The Seam showed 3,553 bales sold at an average price of 61.16 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 45 points on Thursday at 74.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 11/26 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.77 cents/lb this week, down 3 points from the previous week. 

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 62.77, up 34 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 64.73, up 16 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 65.89, up 14 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTH26 64.68 +0.11 +0.17%
Cotton #2
CTZ25 62.77s +0.34 +0.54%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 2
Unusual Activity in Oracle Corp Put Options Highlights ORCL Stock's Value
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Up 130% In a Year, How High Can Broadcom Stock Go?
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 4
Tesla Stock Is a ‘Must Own’ Now Before ‘Hundreds of Billions in Value’ Changes Hands, According to This 1 Analyst
New York Stock Exchange during sunrise by Deberarr via iStock 5
Stock Index Futures Gain on Fed Rate-Cut Optimism, U.S. Economic Data on Tap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot