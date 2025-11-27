Is S&P Global Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $149.6 billion, S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is a leading provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions across global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. The company operates through five key segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Energy, Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and S&P Global fits this criterion perfectly. Its offerings range from multi-asset-class data platforms and enterprise software solutions to independent credit ratings, commodity price benchmarks, and automotive industry insights.
Shares of the New York-based company have declined 14.4% from its 52-week high of $579.05. Over the past three months, its shares have decreased 10.3%, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 4.4% rise during the same period.
Longer term, SPGI stock is down marginally on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI's 11.5% gain. Moreover, shares of the independent ratings and analytics provider have dipped 5.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 5.7% increase over the same time frame.
Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-September.
Shares of S&P Global rose 3.9% on Oct. 30 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $4.73 and revenue reaching $3.89 billion. Investors were further encouraged by a 12% surge in Ratings segment revenue, fueled by robust bond issuance and by the company raising its full-year outlook to 7% - 8% revenue growth and $17.60 - $17.85 in adjusted EPS.
In comparison, rival Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) has outperformed SPGI stock. BRK.B stock has returned 12.8% YTD and 6.8% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite the stock’s underperformance, analysts remain strongly optimistic about its prospects. SPGI stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 25 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $610.43 is a premium of 23.2% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.