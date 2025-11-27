Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is ServiceNow Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
ServiceNow Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
ServiceNow Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is a leading enterprise software company that provides a cloud-based platform designed to automate and streamline workflows across IT, HR, customer service, security, and broader business operations. Founded in 2003, the company has evolved from an IT service-management tool into a comprehensive digital workflow platform used by global enterprises to modernize processes, reduce manual work, and improve efficiency. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ServiceNow fits the label perfectly, with its market cap of $171.7 billion exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software application industry. ServiceNow serves global enterprises across various industries and is recognized for its strong revenue growth and recurring subscription-based income.

This IT service management giant is currently trading 33% below its 52-week high of $1,198.09, reached on Jan. 28. NOW has dropped 7.2% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX7.8% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, NOW has soared 5% over the past 52 weeks, trailing the $NASX’s 21.1% return over the same time frame. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of NOW are down 24.3%, compared to NASX’s 20.2% rise.

To confirm its bearish trend, ServiceNow has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late July. 

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 18, ServiceNow shares dipped 2.1% after the company announced new and upcoming integrations with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), including Microsoft Agent 365, aimed at delivering seamless agentic AI orchestration and governance for shared customers. The collaboration brings together workflow intelligence, secure cloud infrastructure, and AI governance to connect copilots, agents, and data across Microsoft 365 and the ServiceNow AI Platform. This unified approach is designed to provide enterprises with greater visibility, compliance, and control over AI agents, establishing a new benchmark for enterprise-grade AI deployment and management.

ServiceNow’s outperformance looks pronounced when compared to its rival, Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), which declined 33.5% over the past 52 weeks and 31.8% on a YTD basis. 

The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 40 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $1,159.94 suggests a 44.5% premium to its current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 485.50 +8.51 +1.78%
Microsoft Corp
$NASX 23,214.69 +189.10 +0.82%
Nasdaq Composite
NOW 802.72 -22.59 -2.74%
Servicenow Inc
CRM 228.15 -5.97 -2.55%
Salesforce Inc

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
S&P Futures Tick Lower With Focus on U.S. Retail Sales and PPI Data
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 5
‘These Chips Will Profoundly Change the World’ and ‘Save Lives.’ Elon Musk Doubles Down on AI Chips as TSLA Stock Stagnates YTD.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot