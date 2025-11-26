How Much Higher Will Sugar Prices Go Here?

March sugar (SBH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March sugar futures that prices are trending higher. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the red MACD line is above the blue trigger line and both lines are trending up. The bull have the overall near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, sugar prices have risen due to less-than-ideal weather conditions in major sugar-producing countries like India and Thailand. Stronger global demand is also price-friendly for sugar. The shift by some countries to producing more ethanol for fuel is also bullish for sugar.

A move in March sugar futures above chart resistance at the November high of 15.05 cents would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 17.50 cents, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at the November low of 14.04 cents.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

