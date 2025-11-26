Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Danaher Stock: Is DHR Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Danaher Corp_ logo on vial-by Melnilov Dmitriy via Shutterstock
Danaher Corp_ logo on vial-by Melnilov Dmitriy via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $163 billion, Danaher Corporation (DHR) is a global science and technology innovator that designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, research, and industrial products across the United States, China, and worldwide. Operating through its Biotechnology, Life Sciences, and Diagnostics segments, the company provides advanced tools, technologies, and services that support healthcare, scientific research, and industrial applications. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Danaher fits this criterion perfectly. Headquartered in Washington, the District Of Columbia, Danaher has built a strong presence in diverse industries, partnering with leading organizations to drive innovation in diagnostics, therapeutics, and applied solutions.

Shares of the industrial and medical device maker have declined 10.6% from its 52-week high of $258.23. Over the past three months, its shares have increased 11.1%, underperforming the broader Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 16.6% gain during the same period.

www.barchart.com

Longer term, DHR stock is up marginally on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLV's 15.4% return. Moreover, shares of the company have dipped 2.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLV’s 9.2% rise over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since October.

www.barchart.com

Danaher shares climbed 5.9% on Oct. 21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.89 and revenue of $6.05 billion. Investor sentiment was further boosted by year-over-year revenue growth of 4.5% to $6.1 billion, strong bioprocessing momentum, and better-than-anticipated respiratory revenue at Cepheid. Additionally, Danaher maintained its full-year adjusted EPS outlook of $7.70 - $7.80.

However, DHR stock has performed weaker than its rival, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX). IDXX stock has climbed 85.4% YTD and 78.9% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s weak performance over the past year, analysts remain bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 21 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $251.68 is a premium of 9.1% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 158.90 +0.13 +0.08%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
IDXX 766.68 +14.54 +1.93%
Idexx Laboratories
DHR 230.77 unch unch
Danaher Corp

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay 2
Argentina Beef Quota Just Opened — Why Your Grocery Bill Won't Budge, and Live Cattle Is Still Setting Up for a Monster Move
Image of Warren Buffett by Mark Reinstein via Shutterstock 3
Warren Buffett Warns Not to Listen to Investing Gurus, ‘The Only Value of Stock Forecasters Is to Make Fortune Tellers Look Good’
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 4
Why Investors Are Suddenly Watching Nebius Stock Closely
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot