Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Mixed at Tuesday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay
Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay
Brought to you by Plus500: Trusted global trading platform. Start with a low deposit and enjoy low margins

Lean hog futures are trading with mixed action on Tuesday, with February down a nickel and other contracts up 25 to 50 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning with the 5-day rolling average at $70.92. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 80 cents on November 21 at $83.61. 

Export Sales data for pork in the week ending on October 9 saw 288,676 MT of bookings. That was a 4-week low. Export Shipments were 28,506 MT, back down from the week prior. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday morning report was back down 56 cents to $93.22 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 495,000 head. That is 1,000 head above last week and up 2,528 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $78.525, up $0.325,

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $79.125, down $0.050

Apr 26 Hogs  is at $83.025, up $0.500,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEG26 78.850 -0.325 -0.41%
Lean Hogs
HEZ25 78.325 +0.125 +0.16%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 82.750 +0.225 +0.27%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay 2
Argentina Beef Quota Just Opened — Why Your Grocery Bill Won't Budge, and Live Cattle Is Still Setting Up for a Monster Move
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 3
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Image of Warren Buffett by Mark Reinstein via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not to Listen to Investing Gurus, ‘The Only Value of Stock Forecasters Is to Make Fortune Tellers Look Good’
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Investors Await Key U.S. Economic Data
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot