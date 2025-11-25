This ‘Strong Buy’ Retail Stock Has Great Earnings Growth and Has Doubled This Year

Citi Trends (CTRN) has strong technical momentum and just hit a new three-year high.

Shares are up more than 130% over the past year.

CTRN has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart and a Trend Seeker “Buy” signal.

Fundamentals are improving with projected revenue and earnings growth, and positive sentiment from Wall Street analysts and retail investors.

Valued at $364 million, Citi Trends (CTRN) is a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods, that primarily serves African-American and Latino families in the U.S. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear, as well as apparel for kids.

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. CTRN checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker signaled a new “Buy” on Oct. 9, the stock has gained 23.84%.

Citi Trends hit a 3-year high of $45.25 in morning trading on Nov. 25.

CTRN has a Weighted Alpha of +116.14.

Citi Trends has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock gained 130% over the past year.

CTRN has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $44.97 with a 50-day moving average of $36.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.01.

There’s a technical support level around $41.82.

$364 million market capitalization.

Revenue is projected to grow 6.04% this year and another 5.38% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 77.81% this year and an additional 160.20% next year.

I don’t buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping stock, it’s hard to make money swimming against the tide.

It looks like Wall Street and individual investors like this stock.

The Wall Street analysts tracked by Barchart have issued 2 “Strong Buy” opinions on the stock with price targets between $43 and $53.

Value Line rate the stock “Above Average.”

CFRA’s MarketScope Advisor rates it a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks even with the stock’s recent runup, it’s fairly valued.

627 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 188 think it won't.

2,590 investors monitor the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates the stock a “Strong Buy.”

With 591 stores across 33 states and new management realigning the operations, this may be a turnaround opportunity.

