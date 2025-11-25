Dear BBAI Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 1

The logo for BigBear AI by PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock

BigBear.ai (BBAI) stock rallied some 16% on Nov. 24 after the artificial intelligence (AI) company confirmed it will hold a special meeting of stockholders on Dec. 1.

Part of the surge was related to a renewed reaction to the Q3 earnings beat and Ask Sage acquisition announced on Nov. 10 as investors rotated back into defense-focused AI names.

Despite the aforementioned rally, BigBear.ai stock is down nearly 45% versus its 2025 high.

Why Does the Special Meeting Matter for BigBear.ai Stock?

At the meeting, BBAI will seek approval from the shareholders to double its number of authorized common shares to 1 billion.

The authorization will position BigBear.ai to finance growth, close strategic deals like “ Ask Sage ,” and strengthen its balance sheet for future government contracts.

Scaling faster and winning larger contracts will help it compete more fiercely with rivals including Palantir Technologies (PLTR) as well.

More importantly, it won’t immediately dilute the current shareholders either, which is why BBAI shares responded positively to the announcement of a special stockholders’ meeting this week.

Are BBAI Shares Worth Owning Heading into 2026?

Investors must still practice caution on BigBear.ai shares as the company continues to grapple with revenue growth.

Despite artificial intelligence tailwinds, its revenue in the latest reported quarter tanked about 20% on a year-over-year basis.

The broader pullback in tech stocks this month has made BBAI stock slip decisively below its 100-day moving average (MA) as well, indicating continued downward momentum in the near term.

According to Barchart , its relative strength index (14-day) also currently sits near 50, suggesting the bears remain far from exhaustion.

Finally, the NYSE-listed firm is currently going for about 15x sales, which appears rather stretched for a company yet to demonstrate sustainable revenue growth and profitability.

Wall Street Still Sees Upside in BigBear.ai

Despite the aforementioned risks, Wall Street hasn’t thrown in the towel on BigBear.ai stock.