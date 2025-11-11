Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

As BigBear.ai Snaps Up AI Firm Ask Sage, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold BBAI Stock?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 1 hour ago
AI software engineering by Tapati Rinchumrus via Shutterstock
AI software engineering by Tapati Rinchumrus via Shutterstock

BigBear.ai (BBAI) stock soared over 20% on Nov. 11 after the artificial intelligence (AI) company announced a $250 million acquisition of Ask Sage and posted market-beating financials for its Q3.

According to the earnings release, the NYSE-listed firm generated over $33 million in revenue and narrowed its loss to $0.03 per share, indicating improved operational efficiency. 

BBAI shares, however, pared back much of their intraday gains by market close, ending Tuesday up roughly 6.8%. 

www.barchart.com

What Ask Sage Deal Means for BBAI Stock

The Ask Sage deal is positive for BBAI stock as it could substantially alter the company’s competitive position in the defense artificial intelligence market. 

The generative AI platform is designed for secure distribution in defense and highly  regulated sectors and brings compelling strategic value, serving over 100,000 users across 16,000 government teams and hundreds of commercial companies. 

The acquisition is projected to generate about $25 million in annual recurring revenue for 2025, representing six-fold growth from prior year and adding material scale to BigBear.ai’s operations. 

It directly addresses BBAI’s need for recurring revenue streams while positioning it to compete more effectively for larger, multi-year government contracts in the defense and national security sectors.

Why BBAI Shares Still Aren’t Attractive to Own

Despite strong headline numbers and a strategic acquisition, several financial metrics in BigBear.ai third-quarter release warrant investor caution. 

For example, the company’s gross margin compressed 350 basis points to 22.4%, indicating inadequate cost discipline. This pushed adjusted EBITDA back into the negative territory ($9.4 million) in Q3

Moreover, the ongoing government shutdown has temporarily paused parts of several contracts, particularly for the intelligence community, creating additional revenue and operational headwinds for BBAI shares.

With a market cap nearing $2.5 billion against relatively modest revenue, the BigBear.ai valuation also appears speculative, which may be another red flag for seasoned investors. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing BigBear.ai

Wall Street’s current estimates also suggest the post-earnings-and-acquisition rally has indeed gone a bit too far. 

While the consensus rating on BBAI stock remains at “Moderate Buy,” the mean target of $5.83 indicates potential downside of more than 7% from here. 

www.barchart.com
This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever. On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BBAI 6.06 +0.35 +6.13%
Bigbear.Ai Holdings Inc

Most Popular News

Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as End to U.S. Government Shutdown Nears
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Dip in Archer Aviation Stock. Should You?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 4
Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Is the Best Deal in Finance
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Can the AI Boom Push Broadcom Stock to a $2 Trillion Market Cap in 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot