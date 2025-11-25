As China’s Economy Slows, Make This 1 Commodity Trade ASAP

March Australian dollar (A6H26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Australian dollar futures that prices are trending lower and last week hit a five-month low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. The bears have the firm near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the recent U.S. dollar strength and China’s economic slowdown that is hurting Australian commodity exports to China are bearish for the Aussie dollar. Recent rising unemployment and the potential for lower interest rates in Australia are also negatives for the Aussie dollar.

A move in the Australian dollar futures below chart support at last week’s low of .6428 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be .6200, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at .6535.

