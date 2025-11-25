Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

As China’s Economy Slows, Make This 1 Commodity Trade ASAP

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A pile of Australian dollar bills by RomanR via Shutterstock
A pile of Australian dollar bills by RomanR via Shutterstock

March Australian dollar (A6H26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Australian dollar futures that prices are trending lower and last week hit a five-month low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. The bears have the firm near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the recent U.S. dollar strength and China’s economic slowdown that is hurting Australian commodity exports to China are bearish for the Aussie dollar. Recent rising unemployment and the potential for lower interest rates in Australia are also negatives for the Aussie dollar.

A move in the Australian dollar futures below chart support at last week’s low of .6428 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be .6200, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at .6535.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
A6H26 0.64500 -0.00160 -0.25%
Australian Dollar

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay 2
Argentina Beef Quota Just Opened — Why Your Grocery Bill Won't Budge, and Live Cattle Is Still Setting Up for a Monster Move
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 3
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Image of Warren Buffett by Mark Reinstein via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not to Listen to Investing Gurus, ‘The Only Value of Stock Forecasters Is to Make Fortune Tellers Look Good’
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Investors Await Key U.S. Economic Data
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot