Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Micron’s Monster 161% YTD Rally Isn’t a Reason to Sell

Sneha Nahata - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Micron’s (MU) monster 161% year-to-date surge might seem like a signal to lock in profits. However, the tailwinds from artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand and solid earnings growth potential indicate that the rally in MU stock is far from over.

The company is benefiting from rising demand for memory and storage products as data center operators expand the infrastructure behind AI. As this demand accelerates and investments in AI infrastructure rise, Micron’s earnings outlook continues to strengthen, making its valuation look far more reasonable than its stock chart might suggest.

Further, the supply backdrop remains tight while demand is robust. This is an ideal combination for sustaining higher prices across memory products. Strong pricing will translate into healthier margins and stronger profits, supporting further stock gains.

www.barchart.com

Strong AI Demand to Push Micron’s Earnings Higher

Micron is likely to benefit from growing demand for its advanced memory products across data center, PC, and mobile markets. The company is witnessing strong demand for its high-value products, especially in the data center end market, where High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), high-capacity DIMMs, and LP server DRAM are driving its growth.

Further, Micron’s data center SSD business reached record revenue and market share in fiscal 2025, and the company expects this strength to continue into 2026 as AI workloads demand both faster and larger storage solutions. Tight industry supply and strong pricing across DRAM markets are likely to enhance profitability, while a more favorable backdrop in NAND is likely to drive healthier margins.

Looking ahead, the growth in AI servers remains the biggest tailwind. Demand growth here is very strong. Moreover, Micron will also benefit from a rebound in traditional enterprise servers. The growing demand from AI and traditional will continue to support its DRAM revenue.

HBM remains the key growth catalyst for Micron. In HBM, its market share is expected to expand in the coming quarters as it ramps next-generation HBM4. The company has already shipped HBM4 samples offering industry-leading bandwidth and is preparing customized versions of HBM4E, which are expected to command higher margins. Its customer roster has expanded to six major buyers, and most of Micron’s HBM3E supply for calendar 2026 is already under pricing agreements. Discussions for HBM4 supply are ongoing and are expected to conclude soon.

Beyond HBM, server-grade LPDDR5 posted more than 50% sequential growth and hit a record high in revenue last quarter, indicating that AI-related memory demand is broadening. On the storage side, AI inference workloads are pushing data centers toward higher-performance NAND. Micron is gaining share with its latest products. With HDD shortages expected to boost further NAND adoption, the near-term outlook looks favorable for Micron.

Even consumer markets are turning into incremental drivers for Micron. PC demand is improving thanks to the end-of-life of Windows 10 and the rise of AI-enabled PCs. In mobile, more AI-ready smartphones are increasing DRAM content per device, providing a solid growth platform.

Overall, Micron is positioned for record revenue and earnings in fiscal 2026. With AI accelerating demand across every major end market and Micron executing well on technology leadership and supply agreements, its stock could trend higher.

MU Stock Is a Compelling Bet in the AI Space

Micron’s explosive YTD performance isn’t a reason to sell the stock. It reflects the company’s solid fundamentals and a strong demand environment.  With AI driving unprecedented demand for advanced DRAM, HBM, and high-performance storage, Micron is likely to deliver solid growth. Tight industry supply, improving pricing, and leadership in next-generation products like HBM4 give Micron a solid base for margin expansion and earnings growth.

Trading at roughly 12.5 times forward earnings, Micron looks inexpensive for a company on track for substantial growth. Analysts expect MU’s earnings per share to jump more than 115% in fiscal 2026, indicating that the current rally could sustain.

Analysts are upbeat on MU stock and maintain a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Sneha Nahata did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MU 217.63 -6.30 -2.81%
Micron Technology

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of a statue of Cassandra by Zwiebackesser via Shutterstock 1
I Paid for Michael Burry’s New $400 Substack So You Don’t Have To
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay 2
Argentina Beef Quota Just Opened — Why Your Grocery Bill Won't Budge, and Live Cattle Is Still Setting Up for a Monster Move
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 3
SoFi Stock Is a Table Pounder at $25: Here’s Why You Should Buy The Dip
Image of Warren Buffett by Mark Reinstein via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not to Listen to Investing Gurus, ‘The Only Value of Stock Forecasters Is to Make Fortune Tellers Look Good’
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Investors Await Key U.S. Economic Data
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot