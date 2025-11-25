Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Warren Buffett Warns to Stop Worrying About Market Volatility, ‘Short-Term Market Forecasts Are Poison’

Caleb Naysmith - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock

Warren Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has spent decades cautioning investors about the dangers of short-term thinking in financial markets. In his widely read 1992 shareholder letter, he underscored this point with characteristic bluntness, stating, “Charlie [Munger] and I continue to believe that short-term market forecasts are poison and should be kept locked up in a safe place, away from children and also from grown-ups who behave in the market like children.” The comment reflects both his investment philosophy and his skepticism toward attempts to predict near-term market behavior.

The quote comes from a period when Berkshire Hathaway’s reported earnings were being heavily influenced by volatility in equity markets. Rather than focusing on temporary fluctuations or attempting to anticipate them, Buffett used the occasion to reiterate his long-standing view: markets are inherently unpredictable in the short run, and reacting to forecasts often leads investors to make decisions based on emotion rather than analysis. This perspective is consistent with Buffett’s broader approach, which prioritizes evaluating businesses on their long-term economic prospects rather than daily or quarterly price movements.

Buffett’s authority on the subject stems from decades of experience managing Berkshire Hathaway through multiple economic cycles, including recessions, inflationary periods, market crashes, and sustained bull markets. At each stage, he and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger – his late, long-term business partner – emphasized that forecasting short-term moves is less productive than focusing on business fundamentals such as durable competitive advantages, quality management, and consistent cash generation. This method ultimately produced one of the most notable long-term track records in corporate history, giving extraordinary weight to Buffett’s critique of short-term forecasting.

The context of this statement is closely tied to Buffett’s philosophy of treating stocks as ownership interests in real businesses. By warning that forecasts are “poison,” he suggests that attempts to predict near-term price action can lead investors to abandon sound reasoning and adopt trading behaviors that resemble speculation. His reference to “grown-ups who behave in the market like children” points to the emotional tendencies — fear, impatience, and herd behavior—that often drive short-term market decisions.

This message has a timeless quality and remains relevant in modern markets, where forecasting continues to attract significant attention. In periods of heightened volatility or economic uncertainty, demand for predictions about interest rates, earnings trends, or market direction often increases. Buffett’s statement serves as a reminder that such forecasts rarely provide actionable insight for long-term investors and can instead encourage frequent trading, misguided risk management, or reliance on overly confident predictions.

Moreover, his stance aligns with academic research showing that short-term market movements are often indistinguishable from randomness, while long-term returns more closely track business performance. Buffett’s commentary reinforces the notion that investors benefit more from patience, discipline, and careful analysis than from trying to anticipate sudden market turns.

By dismissing short-term forecasts as harmful distractions, Buffett underscores a central principle of his investment framework: durable success comes from long-term thinking, not the pursuit of near-term certainty. His warning invites investors to focus on underlying economic realities rather than forecasts that offer the illusion — but not the substance — of predictive power.


On the date of publication, Caleb Naysmith did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BRK.A 763,000.00 +7,680.00 +1.02%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl A
BRK.B 507.32 -0.49 -0.10%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl B

Most Popular News

Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Elon Musk Says the Job of the Future is No Longer Coding, It’s ‘No Job’ At All. Here’s How Investors Can Prepare.
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Nuclear Renaissance. Here Are the 3 Top-Rated Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Now.
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 4
Nvidia Just Waved a Big ‘Green Flag’ for Taiwan Semi. Buy TSM Stock Here, Says Wedbush.
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 5
The Saturday Spread: Using Data Science to Pick Out the Most Compelling Discounts (NVO, SOFI, FAST)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot