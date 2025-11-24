Hogs Higher at Midday

Lean hog futures are up 52 cents to $1.55 across most contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported this morning due to no volume reported for negotiated hogs. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 56 cents on November 19 at $85.71.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday afternoon report was up another 20 to $93.63 per cwt. The butt and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for the week at 2.603 million head. That is 102,000 head below last week but up 22,625 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $78.325, up $0.525,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $79.250, up $1.550