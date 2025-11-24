Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Palantir Breaks 100-Day Moving Average Amid AI Stock Selloff. Should You Buy the Dip in PLTR?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_

Palantir (PLTR) shares tanked below their 100-day moving average (MA) on Friday, Nov. 21 and remove below that threshold Monday as bubble concerns and macroeconomic uncertainty continue to make investors bail on high-flying tech stocks. 

The breach of that technical indicator signals the bearish momentum may not be over for PLTR yet since the 100-day MA has historically served as dynamic support for trending stocks. 

Palantir stock has lost over 20% from its November highs but it still remains one of the most expensive S&P 500 Index ($SPX) names at the time of writing. 

www.barchart.com

Palantir Stock’s Valuation Warrants Scrutiny

Valuation remains the most compelling argument against buying the dip in PLTR shares as they’re trading at a price-sales (P/S) ratio of nearly 130x currently. 

For comparison, the next most expensive S&P 500 name is going for 32x sales only. What it means is that Palantir could crash by well over 65% and still maintain the index’s highest sales multiple. 

The Denver-headquartered firm’s nearly $400 billion market cap rests on under $4 billion revenue, creating a fundamental disconnection that historically has rarely ended well.  

That’s perhaps why insiders have trimmed their exposure to Palantir stock over the past six months. 

Why Else PLTR Shares Are Unattractive

In its latest reported quarter, Palantir Technologies witnessed meaningful growth across both government and commercial segments. 

But the speed and accelerations metrics have collapsed while price remains elevated, creating what analysts describe as a structurally fragile condition where the stock stands on hollow ground without underlying support. 

Among globally renowned names that have recently flagged valuation concerns on Palantir shares are billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller and “Big Short” investor Michael Burry. 

Additionally, historical returns do not currently favor owning PLTR stock either. Over the past four years, the artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled data analytics firm has lost over 8% on average in December. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Palantir

Despite the aforementioned concerns, Wall Street firms believe the selloff in Palantir stock has gone a bit too far. 

While the consensus rating on PLTR shares sits at “Hold” only, the mean target of $192 indicates potential upside of nearly 20% from here.  

A graph on a computer screen AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,710.87 +107.88 +1.63%
S&P 500 Index
PLTR 164.06 +9.21 +5.95%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Elon Musk Says the Job of the Future is No Longer Coding, It’s ‘No Job’ At All. Here’s How Investors Can Prepare.
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 2
Wall Street Is Betting on a Nuclear Renaissance. Here Are the 3 Top-Rated Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Now.
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 3
With Earnings Behind It, Nvidia Stock Looks Ripe for Covered Calls
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 4
The Saturday Spread: Using Data Science to Pick Out the Most Compelling Discounts (NVO, SOFI, FAST)
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 5
Nvidia Just Waved a Big ‘Green Flag’ for Taiwan Semi. Buy TSM Stock Here, Says Wedbush.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot