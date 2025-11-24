Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Ameriprise Financial Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial, Inc. ( AMP ) provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. With a market cap of $41.6 billion , Ameriprise operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other segments.

The asset management giant has substantially outperformed the broader market over the past year. AMP stock prices have plunged 15.9% on a YTD basis and 21.5% over the past 52-week period, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 12.3% gains in 2025 and 11% returns over the past year.

Narrowing the focus, Ameriprise has also underperformed the sector-focused Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 6.9% gains in 2025 and 3% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Ameriprise Financial’s stock prices dropped 5.1% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 30. While the company’s financials were above analysts’ expectations, they weren’t impressive enough to boost investor confidence. Driven by solid improvement in management and financial advice fees, distribution fees, and premiums, policy, and contract charges, the company’s topline for the quarter increased 9% year-over-year to $4.8 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by a notable margin. Further, its adjusted EPS soared 12.3% year-over-year to $9.92, beating the consensus estimates by 3.3%.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect AMP to deliver an adjusted EPS of $38.64, up 12.5% year-over-year. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed analysts’ earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 15 analysts covering the AMP stock, the consensus rating is a “ Hold .” That’s based on four “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” seven “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is slightly less optimistic than two months ago, when the stock had a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall.

On Nov. 13, Argus Research analyst Kevin Heal reiterated a “ Buy ” rating on AMP, but lowered the price target from $568 to $554.

As of writing, AMP’s mean price target of $536.17 suggests a 19.8% upside potential. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $594 represents a notable 32.7% premium to current price levels.