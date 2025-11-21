Hogs Falling Lower on Friday

Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock

Lean hog futures are down $1.0 to $2.25 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price from the Friday AM report was down $1.93 from the day prior at $70.31. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 56 cents on November 19 at $87.71.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday APM report was back up $2.59 to $92.80 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported lower, with the belly back up $9.71. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 494,000 head and the week to date total at 1.976 million head. That is 4,000 head above last week and up 30,598 head from same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs are at $78.075, down $1.400,

Feb 26 Hogs are at $77.925, down $1.725