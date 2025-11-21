Barchart.com
Cotton Falling Lower on Friday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Cotton price action is down 17 to 26 points across the nearbys, with December down 89 points on first notice day. Futures ended the Thursday session with mostly contracts within 5 points of unchanged, as December was down 62 points. Crude oil futures were down $0.17 per barrel to $59.27 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.009 higher to $100.160.

Export Sales data showed 198,985 RB in cotton export business in the week of October 2, the third largest for the marketing year. Export shipments were 157,757 RB in that week, a MY high.

The November 19 online auction from The Seam showed 5,724 bales sold at an average price of 58.96 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 35 points on 11/19 at 74.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.80 cents/lb on Thursday, down 103 points from the previous week. It is into effect Friday through next Thursday. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 61.68, down 62 points, currently down 89 points

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.74, down 4 points, currently down 26 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65, down 3 points, currently down 21 points


