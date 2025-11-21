Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is This Outstanding AI Stock Under $250 Ready to Soar?

Sushree Mohanty - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has quickly emerged as one of the most appealing names in the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware space. With increasing demand for AI accelerators, significant momentum in data center chips, and a product roadmap that continually pushes performance boundaries, AMD is establishing itself as a credible contender to industry titans. 
AMD stock has surged 77% so far this year, considerably outpacing the broader market. Is another major breakout on the horizon? Let’s find out.

www.barchart.com

Valued at $363.9 billion, AMD designs, builds, and sells the processors and graphics chips that run modern computing and AI. In the third quarter, revenue surged 36% year over year to $9.2 billion, supported by booming demand across data center AI, servers, and PCs and record sales of EPYC, Ryzen, and Instinct processors. Adjusted earnings per share rose 30% to $1.20, also up 150% sequentially, while gross margin stood at 54%.

AMD’s data center segment saw a revenue increase of 22% year over year to $4.3 billion. The Instinct MI350 series ramped fast, and server CPU revenue reached an all-time high. Fifth-generation EPYC processors quickly gained popularity, accounting for over half of all EPYC sales. AMD's AI business for data centers is entering a new era of rapid expansion. Oracle was the first to publicly offer MI355x instances, while partners like IBM, Cohere, Character AI, and Luma AI started using MI300X at scale.

AMD is already prepping for the next leap with its 2nm Venice processors, which will be available in 2026. Management indicated that early testing displayed strong performance, resulting in exceptional client interest. This quarter, AMD secured one of its largest-ever customer wins, signing a multi-year agreement with OpenAI to install 6 gigawatts of Instinct GPUs, including MI450 accelerators, beginning in 2026. This merger might generate more than $100 billion in revenue over the next few years. Oracle will also act as MI450's principal launch partner, with tens of thousands of deployments planned for 2026 and 2027.

The client and gaming segment generated a record $4 billion, up 73% year on year. Client revenue alone increased by 46% to $2.8 billion, led by record Ryzen processor sales and a more diverse mix. Gaming revenue increased 181% to $1.3 billion, reflecting increased console demand and strong Radeon GPU performance. However, embedded segment sales declined 8% year-over-year but increased 4% sequentially as some end markets recovered.

A Company Entering Its Strongest Growth Era

AMD generated $1.5 billion in free cash flow. The company repurchased $89 million in stock during the quarter, totaling $1.3 billion year-to-date, with $1.4 billion remaining under its current authorization. On the balance sheet, AMD had $7.2 billion in cash and $3.2 billion in total debt.

For 2026, the company is prioritizing growth in both revenue and gross margin dollars while continuing to steer margins higher over time. Management noted that targeted investments in AI silicon, software, and platforms are preparing the company for long-term revenue and earnings growth. With Instinct GPUs' fast scaling, EPYC CPUs gaining market dominance, and next-generation platforms like MI400, Helios, and Venice in the works, AMD is expected to generate tens of billions of dollars in annual AI revenue by 2027.

This quarter marks the beginning of AMD’s next major growth phase. Analysts expect the company’s earnings to increase by 19.8% in 2025, followed by another 62.2% in 2026. Currently, it is valued at 35 times forward 2026 earnings, compared to its historical average of 114x, making it a reasonable AI-led semiconductor stock to buy now.

Is AMD Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

Overall, Wall Street rates AMD stock as a “Moderate Buy.” Of the 42 analysts that cover AMD, 28 rate it a “Strong Buy,” while two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and 12 recommend a “Hold.” Based on its average price target of $288.97, analysts see potential upside of about 38% over the next 12 months. Furthermore, its high target sits at $380, indicating a potential price increase of 33% from current levels.

A screenshot of a computer AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Sushree Mohanty did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMD 206.02 -17.53 -7.84%
Adv Micro Devices

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 2
As Super Micro Reveals a New AI Factory, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI Stock?
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 3
Is Meta Stock a Buy or a Sell Before Michael Burry Drops His Bombshell on November 25?
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 4
Where Will Amazon Stock Trade in One Year — And What Will Drive AMZN?
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 5
IonQ Stock is on Discount: Here’s How to Tackle It From a Quantitative Angle
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot