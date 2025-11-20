Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Sonder Stock Soars Amid Bankruptcy Drama. Is It Safe to Buy SOND Stock Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Sonder (SOND) shares more than doubled on Nov. 20 as trading volume soared to over 5x the daily average despite no material news from the hospitality company. Shares appear set for delisting from the Nasdaq Exchange. 

The explosive move to the upside, therefore, appears driven by speculative momentum and retail enthusiasm only, not fundamentals. 

Despite the massive surge, SOND stock is trading only at a fraction of its price at the start of 2025.

A graph showing a line AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Why Sonder Stock Isn’t Safe to Own

Investors are cautioned against chasing the rally Sonder Holdings Inc primarily because it remains a deeply distressed company. 

The San Francisco-headquartered firm has already filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Delaware following a licensing rift with Marriott (MAR) and warned investors that trading in its shares is “highly speculative.”

SOND has ceased operations, its liabilities far exceed its assets, and with no clear path to recovery, equity holders are unlikely to see residual value. 

The company’s legal battle with Marriott International and a class action from employees only add to its financial challenges. 

Therefore, the risks of owning Sonder stock far outweigh the upside potential at this stage. 

Why SOND Shares Could Reverse Gains Quickly

Despite a meteoric rally, SOND continues to trade decisively below the $1 mark, which classifies it as a penny stock, a category known for extreme volatility and limited institutional support.

More important, the Nov. 20 rally bears all the hallmarks of a meme stock surge: massive volume, no news, and social media hype. 

These types of rallies are typically short-lived and prone to sharp reversals as gains are unlikely to hold without a fundamental catalyst. This often leaves latecomers with steep losses. 

In short, the penny stock status and a meme stock rally in SOND shares make them more warning than opportunity for seasoned investors. 

Sonder Doesn’t Receive Coverage from Wall Street

What’s also worth mentioning is that Wall Street analysts have stopped covering Sonder shares. 

That means no updated earnings estimates, no price targets, and no institutional guidance, leaving retail investors flying blind. In this environment, caution is paramount. 

A screen shot of a graph AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SOND 0.1662 +0.0741 +80.46%
Sonder Holdings Inc
MAR 283.67 +0.14 +0.05%
Marriot Int Cl A

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Here’s How You Can Have Your Cake with AMD Stock and Eat It Too – With Just 6.6% Downside Risk
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 2
Is Meta Stock a Buy or a Sell Before Michael Burry Drops His Bombshell on November 25?
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
Where Will Amazon Stock Trade in One Year — And What Will Drive AMZN?
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
As Super Micro Reveals a New AI Factory, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI Stock?
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Nasdaq Futures Gain With All Eyes on Nvidia Earnings
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot