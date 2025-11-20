Corn Pressure Continues at Midday

Corn futures are trading with 3 to 4 cent losses at Thursday’s midday, as the weakness continues this week ahead of next week’s holiday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3 cents at $3.988 1/2.

Export Sales for 2025/26 corn bookings in the week of October 2 were tallied at 2.26 MMT, on the high side of analysts estimates of 1.4 to 2.5 MMT. That was the largest so far in the marketing year and 84.9% above the same week last year.

CFTC data from Wednesday afternoon showed speculators in corn futures and options adding 40,635 contracts to their net short position in the week that ended on September 30. As of that date, which was more than a month and half ago, their net short was 135,310 contracts.

Three separate South Korean importers purchased a total of 329,000 MT of corn in tenders overnight, with the origins not listed.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.26 3/4, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.88 1/2, down 3 cents,